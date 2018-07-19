Kejriwal asks Urban Development dept to approve pending MLALAD works within 7 days

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today directed the Urban Development department of the Delhi government to approve all pending works under the MLA local area development (MLALAD) scheme within a week. He also ordered the department to approve new works under the scheme within three days and said the move will expedite the development of basic amenities in unauthorised colonies.

"Issued directions today to UD to approve all pending works within a week from today. Henceforth, any work from MLA LAD fund shall be approved within 3 working days by UD," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.

People were suffering as many works of critical importance were pending for many months, he said.

"Good news for those living in hellish conditions in unauth colonies. Del govt has approved and sanctioned budget for construction of roads n drains in all pending colonies (barring ASI/forest areas). Work will start soon. This will provide them dignity n better-living conditions (sic)," he tweeted.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP and the Congress of neglecting the work in unauthorised colonies for decades.

"For last several decades, people have been living in hellish conditions in these areas in the capital city of India. Successive BJP/Cong govts did nothing. Now, lumpsum funds have been sanctioned works will be done on war footing in mission mode," he said.

The chief minister had on July 7 said his government will sanction funds for construction of roads and drains in all unauthorised colonies of the city within 15 days.