Free rides for women in public transport: Delhi CM Kejriwal announces plan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 3 announced that women would be allowed to travel free of cost on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), cluster buses and metro trains.

Kejriwal said that the move would help women have a safe travelling experience and encourage the use of public transport. However, women who can afford to pay for the ticket should do so, the CM added.

“Subsidy will not be imposed on anyone. There are several women who can afford these modes of transport. Those who can afford, can purchase tickets, they need not take subsidy. We encourage those, who can afford, to buy tickets and not take subsidy so that others could benefit,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Centre does not need to give any permission on this as the state government will bear the cost. The Delhi government and the Centre are 50:50 equity partners in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

"I have given one week’s time to officials to make a detailed proposal -- for both DTC and Metro -- on how and when we can implement free travel for women. We are trying to start this within two-three months. We are also seeking suggestions from people on implementation," Kejriwal said.

The move would cost the Delhi government Rs 700 crore this year, Kejriwal said.

He had also said his government is in touch with city's power regulator to bring down the fixed charge component of electricity bills.

