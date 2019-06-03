App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 01:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Free rides for women in public transport: Delhi CM Kejriwal announces plan

Kejriwal said that the government is hoping to implement this in three to four months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 3 announced that women would be allowed to travel free of cost on all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), cluster buses and metro trains.

Kejriwal said that the move would help women have a safe travelling experience and encourage the use of public transport. However, women who can afford to pay for the ticket should do so, the CM added.

“Subsidy will not be imposed on anyone. There are several women who can afford these modes of transport. Those who can afford, can purchase tickets, they need not take subsidy. We encourage those, who can afford, to buy tickets and not take subsidy so that others could benefit,” he said.

Close

The chief minister said that the Centre does not need to give any permission on this as the state government will bear the cost. The Delhi government and the Centre are 50:50 equity partners in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

related news

"I have given one week’s time to officials to make a detailed proposal -- for both DTC and Metro -- on how and when we can implement free travel for women. We are trying to start this within two-three months. We are also seeking suggestions from people on implementation," Kejriwal said.

The move would cost the Delhi government Rs 700 crore this year, Kejriwal said.

He had also said his government is in touch with city's power regulator to bring down the fixed charge component of electricity bills.

(With inputs from PTI)(To be updated)
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Metro #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.