Keeping with tradition since 2014, PM Modi dons multicolour Bandhani print turban on I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort.
For his 10th Independence Day speech as prime minister, Modi also wore a black V-neck jacket with the turban which was a mix of yellow, green and red colour with a long tail.
It was in keeping with the tradition of PM Modi wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014. Last year, he chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail. With that, he wore a traditional kurta and a churidar, complemented by a blue jacket and a stole.
Flamboyant and colourful turbans have been a regular feature in the prime minister's attire for Independence Day and Republic Day events. For the Independence Day celebrations in 2021, the prime minister sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar.
Modi wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. In 2015, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines, and a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.
The Prime Minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. For his speech at the Red Fort in 2018, he had donned a saffron turban. PM Modi's speech this Independence Day is the last one before the 2014 general election.
(With PTI inputs)
