Kedarnath Yatra put on hold till Wednesday due to bad weather

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

The MeT Department had forecast similar weather for the high-altitude temples in Uttarakhand till May 4 and advised the pilgrims, especially the ones bound for Kedarnath, to stay where they were and proceed on their onward journey only after the weather improved.

The pilgrims have been asked to wait in Gaurikund and Sonprayag till the weather improves and they can resume their journey.

The pilgrimage to Kedarnath was put on hold for a day till Wednesday as snowfall continued at the Himalayan temple on Tuesday and the Meteorological Department forecast similar weather for the area for a few days.

"Yatra to Kedarnath has been put on hold till tomorrow for the safety of pilgrims in view of the MeT Department alert of heavy rains and snow in parts of the state," Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said on Tuesday.

The pilgrims have been asked to wait in Gaurikund and Sonprayag till the weather improves, and they can resume their journey, he said.