Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kedarnath trust allocates Rs 120 crore for construction work in temple premises

The second phase of the construction work in the Kedarthan temple premises will include 50-feet wide walkway, security wall, and other works

Moneycontrol News
Representative image.
Representative image.

An amount of Rs 120 crore has been allotted by Shri Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust (SKUCT) for construction work in the premises of the Kedarnath temple.

According to the Uttarakhand's Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, the second phase of the construction work will include 50-feet wide walkway, security wall, and other works.

The temple authority has given the amount to the organisations which will carry out the construction work.

Close

The trust receives funds from various PSUs and from companies as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), Hindustan Times reported.

The SKUCT was formed in 2017 by the state government with an aim to ensure holistic and time-bound rehabilitation of the Kedarnath shrine which was badly affected by the floods in 2013.

The trust aims to facilitate construction, re-construction, development, re-development and renovation of the Kedarnath Dham.

Known as one of the most worshiped pilgrimage centres of northern India, Kedarnath shrine is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is regarded as one of the 12 Jyotirlingas located at an altitude of 3,584 meters.
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kedarnath #Uttarakhand

