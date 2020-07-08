App
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KEAM 2020 admit card: KEAM exams on July 16; check how to download admit card from cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM admit card released: Candidates can download KEAM 2020 admit card at cee.kerala.gov.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

KEAM admit card 2020 download: Commissioner for Entrance Exams Kerala would be conducting Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Examination, KEAM 2020 on July 16, 2020.

The hall tickets or admit cards for KEAM 2020 exam were released by the CEE Kerala online on its official website  cee-kerala.gov.in. along with a detailed notification confirming the development on 7th July 2020.

The notification released along with KEAM 2020 admit card also states that students should preferably get a coloured printout of the hall ticket to ensure proper identification of the candidates at the examination hall.

Students who are to appear for Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) Entrance Exam can download their hall ticket by logging onto cee-kerala.gov.in. 

The official notification released to confirm the release of the KEAM 2020 Admit Card, also confirmed that the hall tickets have been issued to only those candidates who have completed their application process, including the payment of the requisite amount of fee on or before the application deadline. Similarly, candidates, whose applications have mistakes or those which contain an ineligible photograph and signed copy of the students, have also not been issued their admit cards. Such students can check out the mistakes and corrective measures that are to be taken from the ‘Memo Details’ section of the Application Portal. Candidates can make the necessary change before 2 PM on 9th July, only then they will be issued fresh admit cards and allowed to sit for the examination.

How are steps to Download KEAM 2020 Admit Card online?

  • Visit official website cee-kerala.gov.in

  • Click on the link for KEAM 2020 – Candidate Portal

  • Login using your credentials created during the registration process

  • Click on Print admit card link

  • KEAM Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

  • Check out all the necessary details in the hall ticket and download it

  • Take a printout of the admit card for future reference
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 12:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #KEAM admit card 2020

