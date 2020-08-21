Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 21, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
KCET Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Karnataka to declare Common Entrance Test result at 12.30 pm, check at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KCET Result 2020 Live Updates: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) was held on July 30 and July 31.
KCET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results 2020 today (on August 21). The students can check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. It was held on July 30 and July 31 after the state government decided that the examinations for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other courses will be held on the decided dates. As part of precautionary measures amid COVID-19 pandemic, usage of masks and sanitisers were made mandatory. To maintain social distancing, a maximum of 24 students are allowed in one exam hall. Out of the 1.94 lakh students who had enrolled for it, a total of 1.47 lakh appeared on the first day of the test at 497 centres across the state, marking about 75 percent attendance. As many as sixty COVID-19 positive students were among the 1.47 lakh who appeared for the KCET 2020. Special arrangements, including separate seating were made for such students. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
What is KCET?
Answer key was released on Aug 4
Exams conducted amid precautionary measures due to COVID-19
KEA to declare results today
KCET Result 2020 LIVE | In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students were registered to write CET in 83 centres. Thirty foreign students were also registered to take the exam.
KCET Result 2020 LIVE | The Government of Karnataka established common Entrance Test Cell in the year 1994 for conducting of entrance test and determinig the eligibility/merit, for admission to the first year or first semester of full time professional courses for Government share of seats in Medical, Dental, Indian systems of medicine and Homeopathy, Engineering / Architecture Courses, Farm Science i.e, B.sc. (Agriculture), B.sc. (Sericulture), B.sc (Horticultue), B.sc(Forestry), B.sc. Agri Bio Tech, BHSc.(Home Science), B.Tech (Agri.Engg), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.FSc.(Fisheries), B.Tech (Food Science & Tech)., B.Sc. (Agri.Marketing & Co-Op), B-Pharma, Pharma-D Courses.
KCET Result 2020 LIVE | The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Result 2020 will be made available on the official website of the KEA — kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The students who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their KCET Result 2020 on the above-mentioned official websites of KEA.
KCET Result 2020 LIVE | This year, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) was conducted in 75 new centers across the state. The answer key of the exam was released on August 4.
KCET Result 2020 LIVE | As many as sixty COVID-19 positive students were among the 1.47 lakh who appeared for the KCET 2020. Special arrangements, including separate seating arrangements were made for such students.
KCET Result 2020 LIVE | As part of precautionary measures amid COVID-19 pandemic, usage of masks and sanitisers were made mandatory. To maintain social distancing, a maximum of 24 students are allowed in one exam hall.
KCET Result 2020 LIVE | The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) were held on July 30 and July 31 after the High Court dismissed the plea of further postponement. The papers were held in two shifts- from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.
KCET Result 2020 LIVE | The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the KCET Results 2020 today (August 21). The students can check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s coverage of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2020.
The examinations were held on July 30 and July 31 after the High Court dismissed the plea of further postponement.
This LIVE blog will bring you the latest updates from that front. Stay tuned for the latest updates.