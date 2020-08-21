KCET Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Karnataka to declare Common Entrance Test result at 12.30 pm, check at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results 2020 today (on August 21). The students can check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. It was held on July 30 and July 31 after the state government decided that the examinations for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Pharma D and other courses will be held on the decided dates. As part of precautionary measures amid COVID-19 pandemic, usage of masks and sanitisers were made mandatory. To maintain social distancing, a maximum of 24 students are allowed in one exam hall. Out of the 1.94 lakh students who had enrolled for it, a total of 1.47 lakh appeared on the first day of the test at 497 centres across the state, marking about 75 percent attendance. As many as sixty COVID-19 positive students were among the 1.47 lakh who appeared for the KCET 2020. Special arrangements, including separate seating were made for such students. Catch the LIVE updates here: