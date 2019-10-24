Katol Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Katol Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Katol is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 70.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.24% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Ashish Deshmukh won this seat by a margin of 5557 votes, which was 3.13% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 177656 votes.