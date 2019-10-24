Katol Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Katol Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Katol Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Katol constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Katol is an Assembly constituency in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in Nagpur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Katol Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 70.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.24% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Ashish Deshmukh won this seat by a margin of 5557 votes, which was 3.13% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 177656 votes.Anil Deshmukh won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the RPI(A) candidate by a margin of 32203 votes. NCP polled 160361 votes, 42.49% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .