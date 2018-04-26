App
Apr 26, 2018 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kathua case: HC notice to govt, CBI to file objections to plea seeking CBI probe

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court today issued notices to the state government and the CBI, asking them to file objections to the plea of a sub-inspector and a special police officer seeking a probe by the agency into the Kathua rape and murder case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta and Special Police Officer (SPO) Deepak Khajuria were arrested for allegedly destroying evidence related to the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in the state's Kathua district. Khajuria was also allegedly involved in the gang-rape of the girl.

The duo had moved the High Court seeking a fresh CBI probe into the matter and quashing of the investigation by the crime branch.

Justice Alok Aradhe issued notice to the J&K Principal Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police, the IGP (Jammu) and the CBI to file objections to Dutta and Khajuria's plea within 10 days.

The court listed the petition for hearing on May 7.

The body of the girl was recovered from a forest on 17 January, a week after she had gone missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had handed over the case to the crime branch, which had formed a special investigation team to probe the rape-cum-murder.

The crime branch subsequently filed two separate charge sheets in the case — one against seven adult accused on April 9 and the second against a juvenile accused on April 10.

