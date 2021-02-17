Kathmandu conveys 'formal objection' to Tripura CM Biplab Deb's 'BJP in Nepal' comment

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb (Image: Twitter/@BjpBiplab)

Nepal has conveyed its formal objection to India over Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb’s remarks about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expanding into Sri Lanka and Nepal and forming governments there.

During a party event earlier this week, Deb had reportedly claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had plans to set up BJP governments in Nepal and Sri Lanka, among other neighbouring nations.

The 49-year-old Tripura chief minister cited a conversation he claimed to have had while preparing for the Tripura Legislative Assembly election in 2018.

"We were talking in the state guesthouse when Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal secretary of BJP) said that BJP formed its government in several states. In reply, Amit Shah said that now Sri Lanka and Nepal are left. 'We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government'," a report by NDTV quoted Deb as saying.

Responding to a tweet flagging Deb’s comments, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said on February 16: “Noted. The formal objection has been already conveyed.” Gyawali did not provide further details.

The Hindustan Times cites unnamed sources familiar with the development as saying that Nepal’s ambassador in New Delhi, Nilamber Acharya, had spoken with Arindam Bagchi, joint secretary (North) in the External Affairs Ministry and had conveyed the Himalayan nation’s reservations over Deb’s remarks. Nepal has also sought clarification on the comments.

India’s External Affairs Ministry has not yet commented on the matter.

Deb’s comments came at a time when India and Nepal are working to improve ties and end the frosty bilateral relationship seen in the last few years.

The Tripura chief minister’s comments were also reported in Sri Lanka. However, Colombo is not known to have lodged an official complaint so far.