Last Updated : Dec 15, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kashmiri pandit group welcomes CAB, says entire nation 'stands with PM'

"The passing of CAB by parliament is a resolve to ensure complete politico-cultural decolonisation of India. Decolonising Indian mind is a critical necessity for national integration," Convener of Panun Kashmir, Agnishekhar, told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Panun Kashmir, an organisation of Kashmiri migrant pandits, on Sunday welcomed the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both houses of parliament and said that the "entire nation stands wholeheartedly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi". "The passing of CAB by parliament is a resolve to ensure complete politico-cultural decolonisation of India. Decolonising Indian mind is a critical necessity for national integration," Convener of Panun Kashmir, Agnishekhar, told reporters here.

Agnishekhar, who was flanked by several other leaders of the group including its chairman Ajay Chrungoo, said the decision to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan is a monumental decision of Modi government to address the mutilations inflicted on Hindus during the colonial enslavement.

He alleged that the state of India since independence chose to remain a mute bystander to the genocidal attrition unleashed on Hindus left behind in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Close
"State of India for long had been functioning as a neutral or hostile entity towards the historical and civilisational responsibilities of the nation of India. Congress regimes had converted state of India into an instrument to wage war on the historical and civilisational identity of the nation of India," Agnishekhar said.

First Published on Dec 15, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #cab #Citizenship bill

