Kashmir terror attack: TV actor Amreen Bhat killed, her 10-year-old nephew shot at in Budgam

Terrorists shot at and killed TV actor Amreen Bhat and injured her minor nephew in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on May 25, officials said.

"At about 8 pm, terrorists open fire at the 35-year-old woman, who has been identified as Amreen Bhat, near her residence at Hushroo in the Chadoora area of Budgam district," an official said.

She was critically injured in the incident and was shifted to the Chadoora hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: “At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew Farhan Zubair, who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm.”

They added: “Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. The area has been cordoned off and searches started. Case registered and investigation on.”

