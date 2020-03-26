App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kashmir reports first death due to coronavirus

"As we share the sad news of our first #Covid19 fatality, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. We stand with you and share your grief," Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 65-year-old man hailing from Hyderpora area of the city died on Thursday, becoming the first fatality in Jammu and Kashmir due to coronavirus.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal also confirmed the death via Twitter.

"First death due to Coronavirus- 65 years old Male from Hyderpora Srinagar.  Four of his contacts also tested positive yesterday," Kansal said.

Four people had tested positive for coronavirus in J-K on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 11.

Authorities in Kashmir have expressed apprehensions that the cases could be more than reported in the Valley as a significant number of people appeared to have concealed their travel history.

As per a government bulletin on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir, as many as 5,124 travellers and people who came in contact with suspected and positive cases have been put under surveillance.

Among them 3,061 are in home quarantine (including facilities operated by the government), 80 in hospital quarantine and 1,477 in home surveillance.

Restrictions on movement imposed in Kashmir to prevent the spread of coronavirus were tightened on Wednesday.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 09:45 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir #lockdown

