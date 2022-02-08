MARKET NEWS

    Kashmir post row: After Hyundai, Toyota, Schwabe Group, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia say sorry

    Several automobile manufacturers such as Toyota, Schwabe Group, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia tendered an unconditional apology to India for hurting national sentiments by questioning India’s sovereignty and integrity.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 10:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    Several automobile manufacturers such as Toyota, Schwabe Group, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia tendered an unconditional apology to India on February 8 for hurting national sentiments by questioning India’s sovereignty and integrity.

    Earlier, South Korean carmaker Hyundai declared its commitment to the Indian market, stating its stands for a strong ethos of respecting nationalism, attempting to defuse the huge controversy triggered by a post on the social media handle of its Pakistan unit.

    All the automakers have released official statements distancing themselves from any pro-Pakistani social media post on the Kashmir issue and also expressed regret over the posts that were shared on February 5.

    Pakistan observes February 5 as Kashmir Day.

    While Toyota has clarified in a statement that it is an “apolitical entity and any political statement made by dealers or other associated stakeholders are not authorised” by them, the Schwabe Group has stated that its business policy does not support or endorse commenting on political or religious issues in any specific region.

    Schwabe added: “The company came to know of the message circulating on social media that Schwabe Pakistan is in support of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Schwabe does not have any legal entity in Pakistan. Any kind of communication with Schwabe's name is misleading, unauthorised, and fake.”

    The statement released by the Suzuki Motor Corp read: “We do not align with any political or religious inclination in any part of the world. Such communication from our dealers or business associates on these topics represents neither our company position nor authorised by us.”

    Following the furor over the activity, the Hyundai Motor Company had said: “Deeply regretting any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity.

    It added: “Hyundai does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor's policy that the independently owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorised Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts.

    The tweets now stand deleted.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #automobile #Automotive Manufacturers #Hyundai #Kashmir #Maruti Suzuki #Toyota
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 10:38 pm
