Kashmir: One terrorist captured, another killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid

18-year-old Lashkar terrorist Ali Babar Patra (Image: ANI)

An 18-year-old Pakistani terrorist affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba was captured alive by the Indian Army, Major General Virendra Vats, GOC, 19 Infantry Division said at a press briefing on September 28.

The Indian Army had carried out a nine-day long operation at the Uri sector in Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC). During the operation that started on September 18, one terrorist was neutralised, and another caught by the Indian Army.

In the past seven days, seven terrorists have been neutralised and one apprehended, the Indian Army said. Seven AK series weapons, nine pistols, and revolvers, and more than 80 grenades along with Indian and Pakistan currency have been recovered in these past days.

Major General Vats said: “An operation was carried out over 9-days along LoC in Uri sector. It started on September 18, when our patrol along LoC detected infiltration movement. When encounter took place, two infiltrators came across the border, while four were on the other side.”

He further said that after the firefight, the four terrorists on the Pakistan side took advantage of the dense foliage and disappeared. However, additional forces were mobilised to cordon the two terrorists that had already infiltrated India.

The Indian Army officer added: “On September 25, an encounter ensued, during which one terrorist neutralised, another was caught. The surrendered terrorist in custody identified himself as Ali Babar Patra, of Pakistan’s Punjab. He has admitted he is a member of the LeT and was trained by them in Muzaffarabad.”

The terrorists had made the infiltration attempt in the Salamabad Nala area – which was used for infiltration bid in 2016. This infiltration group was supported by three porters from the Pakistan side who had come to the LoC with the supplies.

The Indian Army believes the movement of such a large group of people cannot take place without the complicity of the Pakistan Army deployed on the other side. Besides, there have been movements at launch pads across the LoC.

(With ANI inputs)