Kashmir is India's internal issue, violence instigated by Pakistan: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that Kashmir is India’s internal issue and that there is no room for Pakistan to interfere in it. He has also said that violence in Kashmir is instigated and supported by Pakistan.

“I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” Gandhi tweeted on August 28.

In another tweet, Gandhi says that there is violence in Jammu & Kashmir “because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world.”

The statement comes days after Gandhi and some opposition leaders were accused by the J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik of politicising the issue.

On August 25, Gandhi said that opposition leaders and the press got a taste of the "draconian administration" and "brute force" unleashed on the people of J&K when they had tried to visit Srinagar.

A delegation of opposition leaders, including Gandhi, wanted to visit Kashmir Valley to take stock of the situation there after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370. However, they were not allowed to leave Srinagar airport on August 24 by the state administration and had to return to the national capital.

Gandhi and others had gone to J&K after receiving an invitation from the Governor.

Several leaders within Congress, including party General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia, earlier expressed a stand different to that taken by the party high command.

On August 26, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati lashed out at the Opposition parties' attempted visit to Srinagar.