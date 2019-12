Rights of locals will be protected to maximum limits: J-K BJP

Amidst growing demand for domicile certificate and job protection following abrogation of Article 370 provisions, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday assured the people that their rights would be protected to permissible maximum limits under the Constitution.

It accused opposition parties and groups of making "false and irresponsible" statements to incite public.

"The government is already working to protect to maximum permissible under the Constitution of India parameters, the right of local population for land ownership, Industries and jobs and there is no need for any person to worry on that account," the BJP's chief spokesperson in Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Sethi, said in a statement here.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is in the "safest political hands" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and people should pay no heed to any "misgivings and misinformation" by vested elements.

The applicability of the Constitution to Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in toto and consequential abolition of discriminatory Art 370 and Art 35A as also erstwhile state Constitution is the biggest constitutional change since Independence and this huge development has taken place to give justice and equality to all Indians, including residents of Jammu Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"This development is bringing and ensuring all round development and equality in all regions of Jammu and Kashmir," Sethi said.

In an apparent reference to the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party and the Congress who are demanding domicile certificate and job protection, Sethi alleged that these parties, left without any logical stand and political issues, are trying to incite public by making false and irresponsible statements.

The Constitution permits protection of local population and various states and Union Territories have made laws and regulations for saving interest of local population, while keeping rights of national population intact, he said.