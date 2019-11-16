App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndiaKashmir
Last Updated : Nov 16, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Good governance meet resolves to develop J-K, Ladakh as models of administrative excellence

The conference, which was participated by officials from 19 states and four UTs, resolved to make sustained efforts to create a transparent, accountable and people-centric administration in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A two-day conference on 'replication of good governance practices in Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh' concluded on November 16 with a pledge to develop the two regions as models of administrative excellence.

The conference, which was participated by officials from 19 states and four UTs, resolved to make sustained efforts to create a transparent, accountable and people-centric administration in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The unanimously adopted 'Sushasan Sankalp' (good governance oath) resolved to replicate the innovations and best practices in successful national governance initiatives, including digital governance and citizen-centric grievance redressal.

Close

The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on November 15 in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir G C Murmu, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances secretary C Chandramouli, J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and others.

related news

During the valedictory session, the conference unanimously adopted the 'Sushasan Sankalp' after intensive deliberations during the sessions held over two days, an official spokesman said.

He said the conference resolved that the Centre and the participating state governments and the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh would collaborate to develop the new UTs as models of administrative excellence using digital technologies in the implementation of welfare programmes.

The conference also resolved to promote capacity building and personnel administration by formulating mid-career training programmes and specific need-based training programmes for officials, the spokesman said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 16, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Good governance #India #Kashmir #Ladakh #Union Territories

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.