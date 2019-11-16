Five terror suspects arrested in north Kashmir

Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir, who were involved in threatening and intimidating people, were arrested from Sopore along with incriminating material including threat posters, a police spokesman said.
Five persons suspected to be working for Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were arrested on November 16 in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.
They were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of the proscribed terror outfit LeT in the town, he said.
Separately, the spokesman said security forces arrested two LeT terrorist associates Ulfat Bashir Mir of Nowpora Jageer and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Darpora Bomai at a checkpoint established at Kupwara byepass crossing.
Incriminating materials including ammunition were recovered from their possession, he said.Two separate cases under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore against the five arrested persons, the spokesman said.