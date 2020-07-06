Doctor couple in United States plans to set up Kashmiri museum at Niagara Falls

Dr Khurshid Guru, a native of Kashmir, hopes to share his treasured collection of books and art with the millions of annual visitors to Niagara Falls. Guru, along with his wife, Dr Lubna Guru, is leading an effort to create a nonprofit museum of Kashmiri art and culture in Western New York. The duo aims to highlight the diversity and peaceful traditions of Kashmir, which is that is today known as the bone of contention between India and Pakistan.

Kurshid, a surgeon at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Lubna, adolescent and pediatric doctor in Lockport, have spent years collecting over 1,500 books, paintings, prints and other artefacts related to Kashmir, reported BuffaloNews.