Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Doctor couple in United States plans to set up Kashmiri museum at Niagara Falls

Dr Khurshid Guru and Lubna Guru have spent years collecting over 1,500 books, paintings, prints and other artefacts related to Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Dr Khurshid Guru, a native of Kashmir, hopes to share his treasured collection of books and art with the millions of annual visitors to Niagara Falls. Guru, along with his wife, Dr Lubna Guru, is leading an effort to create a nonprofit museum of Kashmiri art and culture in Western New York. The duo aims to highlight the diversity and peaceful traditions of Kashmir, which is that is today known as the bone of contention between India and Pakistan.

Kurshid, a surgeon at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Lubna, adolescent and pediatric doctor in Lockport, have spent years collecting over 1,500 books, paintings, prints and other artefacts related to Kashmir, reported BuffaloNews.

According to Khurshid, the collection, valued at about $2 million, is potentially the largest such collection outside of Kashmir itself. "The collection is decent to a level that you could create a nice little museum," Guru said.


The couple is buying a vacant 97-year-old stone church, located in Niagara Falls, which they plan to convert into their new museum -- the Center for Kashmir. Additionally, they are also purchasing two houses to provide residential space for visiting Kashmiri artists, scholars and other contributors.

Born and raised in Kashmir, Khurshid graduated from medical school in India, where he met his wife. The duo came to the United States for further training and residency in Detroit and then to Buffalo. Guru acknowledged that the venture is risky, especially at the time when tourism has plummeted due to the coronavirus pandemic. He, however, is confident that visitors will come back quickly enough.


First Published on Jul 6, 2020 04:31 pm

tags #India #Kashmir #Niagara Falls #United States

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.