Digvijaya Singh demands that BJP refute Zakir Naik's bribe allegations if untrue

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party to officially junk fugitive Zakir Naik's allegations that the Centre bribed him to express support for the decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) of its 'special status'.

Singh shared a video of Naik, who on January 11 claimed that the Centre promised him safe passage to India if he supported the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The article provides special status to J&K. It was revoked on August 5, 2019. Naik is wanted by authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He fled to Malaysia in 2016.

Taking to Twitter, Singh accused the ruling party of "defaming people with false allegations".

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on January 15, Singh asked the BJP bigwigs to legally and officially refute the allegations levelled by the controversial preacher.



Dr. Zakir Naik के खुलासे से हड़कंप, Modi के ऑफर को ठुकराया https://t.co/tG0mHoWmRs via @YouTube

ज़रूर देखें डॉ ज़ाकिर नाइक जिसे मोदी शाह “देश द्रोही” की श्रेणी में रखे हुए हैं उनके साथ भी मोदी शाह सौदे बाज़ी में लगे थे। उनकी strategy क्या है?

— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 15, 2020



जो उन से असहमत है

१- उसे मनाओ

२- नहीं मानता है तो उसे धमकी दो

३- फिर भी नहीं मानता है उसे पद या पैसे की लालच दो

४- फिर भी नहीं मानता है तो उस पर झूठे आरोप लगा कर बदनाम करो

— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 15, 2020



५- मान जाता है तो सारे आरोप ख़ारिज और नहीं मानता है तो उस पर राष्ट्रद्रोही होने का आरोप लगाओ और खूब प्रचारित करो

६- यदि ऐसा मौक़ा आता है जब उसका उपयोग किया जा सकता है तो वे वही करते हैं जिसका उल्लेख डॉ ज़ाकिर नाइक ने किया है।

— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) January 15, 2020

He went on to say that no response from the party would be a clear indication that Naik’s allegations are true. In the tweet written in Hindi, Singh first accused the saffron party of first threatening, then luring, and finally defaming individuals who do not come under their sway.

In the video Sigh attached with his tweet, Naik can be heard saying that a few months ago, officials from the Indian embassy approached him on behalf of PM Modi. He also said that the representatives asked him to help the government better their relationship with other Muslim countries.

Naik alleged that he was requested to support BJP’s decision to revoke Article 370 and strip J&K of its special status.