BJP leader Rakesh Pandit shot dead by terrorists outside his home in Kashmir

Deceased Kashmir BJP leader Rakesh Pandit (Image: Twitter/ Aditya Raj Kaul)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rakesh Pandit was reportedly shot dead by three unidentified terrorists on June 2 outside his home in Tral, South Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir, has informed, reported CNN-News18.

Kumar told news agency ANI: "Despite being provided with two PSOs and secured hotel accommodation in Srinagar, the said councilor went to Tral without PSOs. Area cordoned off and search is underway."

The BJP leader was a Kashmiri Pandit. He had been provided security by the government. However, he was not assisted by his personal security officer when he went to meet a friend in Tral area of Pulwama district.

The Municipal Councillor of Tral was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the bullet injuries.

Reacting to the death news of Rakesh Pandit, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: "Shocked to hear that BJP leader Rakesh Pandit has been shot dead by militants. These senseless acts of violence have brought only misery to J&K. My condolences to the family & may his soul rest in peace."