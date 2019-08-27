App
Kashmir
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former Pak minister tags card game UNO instead of United Nations in anti-Modi tweet

When Rehman Malik tagged UNO instead of UN in a post slamming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the desi tweeple noticed the gaffe in no time.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Ever since the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has remained the cause celebre. Netizens have been keeping a close watch on all content regarding J&K going out from anyone worth their salt on social media.

When a Pakistani senator then tagged the wrong twitter handle on August 25, that too in a post slamming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the desi tweeple noticed the gaffe in no time.

It all began with Congress party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad opposing the Centre’s move to drag curfew-like situations in Kashmir, which were allegedly riddled with arbitrary detentions and other police excesses. A video clip of the veteran politician’s speech was shared by news media ANI, which was retweeted by Senator Rehman Malik to point out the “brutalities” in Kashmir. However, instead of tagging the United Nations, he tagged the official Twitter handle of UNO.

UNO is a popular multiplayer card game, which requires players to match colours and numbers of their cards. The one who submits all the cards in hand first is declared the winner of the game.

When Malik, the former interior minister of Pakistan, tagged UNO in his tweet criticising the restrictions imposed on Kashmir following its special status being revoked, he essentially tagged the heads of this card game company.

The blunder did not go unnoticed, and Twitter users had a field day poking fun at the tweet that remains to be corrected even now.






First Published on Aug 27, 2019 02:21 pm

tags #Article 370 #Modi government #pakistani senator #twitter gaffes

