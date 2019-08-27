Former Pak minister tags card game UNO instead of United Nations in anti-Modi tweet

Ever since the decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has remained the cause celebre. Netizens have been keeping a close watch on all content regarding J&K going out from anyone worth their salt on social media.

When a Pakistani senator then tagged the wrong twitter handle on August 25, that too in a post slamming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the desi tweeple noticed the gaffe in no time.



@narendramodi @realUNOgame these are ur own leaders and hear them what they are saying about the brutalities in IOK https://t.co/Y9pxwbeT2v

— Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) August 24, 2019

It all began with Congress party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad opposing the Centre’s move to drag curfew-like situations in Kashmir, which were allegedly riddled with arbitrary detentions and other police excesses. A video clip of the veteran politician’s speech was shared by news media ANI, which was retweeted by Senator Rehman Malik to point out the “brutalities” in Kashmir. However, instead of tagging the United Nations, he tagged the official Twitter handle of UNO.

UNO is a popular multiplayer card game, which requires players to match colours and numbers of their cards. The one who submits all the cards in hand first is declared the winner of the game.

When Malik, the former interior minister of Pakistan, tagged UNO in his tweet criticising the restrictions imposed on Kashmir following its special status being revoked, he essentially tagged the heads of this card game company.



He may be referring to brutalities of Draw 4 Card during 'UNO' time and require urgent attention by @realUNOgame .! For @SenRehmanMalik these are some serious issues to be discuss on twitter. https://t.co/SSTyfVKJ7N

— Jinay Kothari (@kotharijinay) August 26, 2019



Next, Pakistan approaches @monopoly for a loan while selling all the 4 railway stations to the Chinese.@nailainayat @ImranKhanPTI

— Devi Prasad Rao (@DPRArohana) August 26, 2019



Barkhurdaar aapko UNO nahin ENO ki zaroorat hai gas kam ho jayegi

— Bhrustrated (@AnupamUncl) August 26, 2019



Ghulam nabi azad @realUNOgame ka leader hai?? Isi liye @ImranKhanPTI ne Japan aur Germany ko padosi bataya tha. Kashmir ke chakkar me inka common sense khatm ho chuka hai. #G7Summit #ModiG7Magic #ImrandiRona

— पीयूष तिवारी/Piyush Tiwari (@piyushktiwari) August 26, 2019



Uno game Ko tag kardiya tumlogo ki IQ ithni Kam kyu hai ? — Someone (@secretagent449) August 26, 2019

1 year at Rs 289

The blunder did not go unnoticed, and Twitter users had a field day poking fun at the tweet that remains to be corrected even now.