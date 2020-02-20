Kashi Mahakal Express: Routes, bookings, packages — here is all you need to know

The Kashi Mahakal Express will begin its commercial operations from February 20, after its inaugural run on February 16. It is the third privately operated train of the Indian Railways. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The train will be maintained by IRCTC ((Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation), and will operate three days a week – twice through the Sultanpur-Lucknow route and once via the Prayagraj route.

Those travelling on the Kashi Mahakal Express can visit three Jyotirlinga pilgrim centres –Omkareshwar (near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi) during the journey.



माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के करकमलों से आज हरी झंडी दिखाकर #आईआरसीटीसी द्वारा संचालित वाराणसी-इंदौर 'काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रैस' ट्रेन का शुभारम्भ वाराणसी से किया गया। इस अवसर पर भारतीय रेल और आईआरसीटीसी के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी उपस्थित थे। यह ट्रेन 3 शिव ज्योतिर्लिंगों को आपस में जोड़ेगी। pic.twitter.com/bZVMSmYsD8

— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) February 16, 2020

IRCTC has offered passengers of the Kashi Mahakal Express various tourism packages, which include lodging at AC hotels at night with breakfast and dinner. IRCTC will also provide AC vehicles to visit the places of pilgrimage.

Asserting that the Kashi Mahakal Express has got an overwhelming response from the public, an official told Mint, “In its journey commencing from February 20 from Varanasi, 612 bookings have been made by 7 pm of February 19 which include end-to-end and multi-leg journey sectors.” The official further said the bookings are likely to increase further.

Here is all you need to know about the Kashi Mahakal Express:

# Train No. 82402 will go from Indore to Varanasi via Lucknow. It is a bi-weekly service, which will start from Indore at 10:55 am every Wednesday and Friday, and will reach Varansai at 06:00 am the next day.

# Train No. 82401 will go from Varanasi to Indore twice a week. It will depart from Varanasi at 02:45 pm every Tuesday and Thursday and will reach Indore at 09:40 pm the next day.

# The above two trains will halt at Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Sultanpur stations both ways.

# Train No. 82404 will run from Indore to Varanasi via Prayagraj. It is a weekly service. The train will depart from Indore at 10:55 am every Monday and will arrive at Varanasi at 05.00 am the next day.

# Similarly, Train No. 82403 will leave from Varanasi at 03:15 pm every Sunday and will reach Indore at 09:40am the next day.

# The above two trains will stop at Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur and Prayagraj (Allahabad) both ways.

# The train will provide high-quality vegetarian food to passengers on board, along with bedding and other house-keeping services.

# Every passenger on the Kashi Mahakal Express will be insured with a complimentary travel insurance of Rs 10,000.

# Reservations can be made through IRCTC web portal and mobile app, as well as authorised travel agents. The train has an advance reservation window of 120 days.

# In case of cancellation – for both confirmed and wait-listed e-tickets – IRCTC will allow automatic full refund of the train fare.