Kasba Peth Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Kasba Peth Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Kasba Peth is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 61.57% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 49.08% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bapat Girish Bhalchandra won this seat by a margin of 42272 votes, which was 24.95% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 169400 votes.Girish Bapat won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 8162 votes. BJP polled 155625 votes, 35.33% of the total votes polled.
