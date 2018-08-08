LIVE updates: Karunanidhi dies at 94, HC adjourns burial site plea hearing till 8am

Burial on Marina only for sitting CMs, no rationale for giving space to Kalaignar: RSS ideologue

Co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch and RSS ideologue in Tamil Nadu, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, told News18 that DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi should not be buried at Marina Beach.

“All the former chief ministers, including Rajaji and Kamraj, have been given burial on the other side near the IIT. It is only sitting Chief Ministers who are buried on the Marina Beach. So technically, former Chief Minister should be on the other side where other former CMs are buried,” said Gurumurthy.