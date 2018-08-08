App
Aug 08, 2018 01:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE updates: Karunanidhi dies at 94, HC adjourns burial site plea hearing till 8am

State government declares one-day holiday; denies burial space near Anna Samadhi at Marina

highlights

  • Aug 08, 01:26 AM (IST)

    From the CIT Colony residence, Karunanidhi’s mortal remains will be moved to Rajaji Hall early in the morning for public homage. VVIPs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are expected to pay their last respects there.

  • Aug 08, 01:23 AM (IST)

    Karunanidhi’s mortal remains are now being moved from his Gopalapuram residence to the CIT Colony in Chennai.

  • Aug 08, 01:13 AM (IST)

    Hearing on DMK’s plea has been adjourned till 8.00 am tomorrow, News18 has reported. The government's counsel is yet to put forth its arguments. The Tamil Nadu government has sought more time to respond.

  • Aug 08, 01:04 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 12:30 AM (IST)

    In an emotional tribute, Stalin writes, "For most of my life I have addressed you as leader. Could I address you as Appa (father) once now?"

  • Aug 08, 12:29 AM (IST)

    Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has demanded a Bharat Ratna for Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 08, 12:24 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 12:08 AM (IST)
  • Aug 08, 12:04 AM (IST)

    DMK's argument:

    # No coastal regulations will be flouted if burial space is granted at Marina Beach
    # No legal issues are involved
    # Area not under coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms
    # Space sought behind Anna memorial does not fall under a CRZ zone
    # Additional AG Pandian is representing the state government at the hearing

  • Aug 08, 12:00 AM (IST)

    Rajinikanth returned from Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence without paying his last respects due to unmanageable crowd outside.

  • Aug 07, 11:50 PM (IST)

    Bihar government has announced two-day state mourning.

  • Aug 07, 11:49 PM (IST)

    There were a total of three petitions against the Jayalalithaa Memorial. One of these petitions had been withdrawn already. Now, another existing petition against the Jayalalithaa Memorial has been withdrawn, according to report by Times Now. One of those petitions is still pending.

  • Aug 07, 11:39 PM (IST)

    Madras High Court acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh has started hearing DMK's plea against the Tamil Nadu government’s refusal to allow Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina Beach.

    A 2-member bench is hearing the plea at the acting chief justice’s residence.

  • Aug 07, 11:35 PM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 11:32 PM (IST)

    Rajinikanth has arrived at the Gopalapuram residence to pay his last respects to Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 07, 11:21 PM (IST)

    The state has engaged Supreme Court Senior Counsel CS Vaidyanathan, according to reports.

  • Aug 07, 11:16 PM (IST)

    An ambulance carries the mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi for his residence, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)

  • Aug 07, 11:10 PM (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee has backed the plea seeking burial of Karunanidhi’s mortal remains at Marina Beach, Times Now has reported.

    "He is above all. He is a five-term chief minister and a very senior politician. I appeal that he be granted burial space at Marina beach," Banerjee told the news channel.

  • Aug 07, 11:03 PM (IST)

    A 2-member bench, comprising Justices Ramesh and Sundaram, will be hearing the case.

  • Aug 07, 11:00 PM (IST)

    Security has been further strengthened across Chennai as hearing on the Marina Beach burial site is expected to begin anytime.

  • Aug 07, 10:57 PM (IST)

    There is a standoff at the Acting Chief Justice's residence, news reports suggest. Tamil Nadu Attorney General is yet to reach the residence.

  • Aug 07, 10:54 PM (IST)

    Burial on Marina only for sitting CMs, no rationale for giving space to Kalaignar: RSS ideologue

    Co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch and RSS ideologue in Tamil Nadu, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, told News18 that DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi should not be buried at Marina Beach.

    “All the former chief ministers, including Rajaji and Kamraj, have been given burial on the other side near the IIT. It is only sitting Chief Ministers who are buried on the Marina Beach. So technically, former Chief Minister should be on the other side where other former CMs are buried,” said Gurumurthy.

  • Aug 07, 10:52 PM (IST)

    Police have resorted to lathi charge in Gopalapuram, television visuals show.

  • Aug 07, 10:46 PM (IST)

    Chief Minister holds meeting with Advocate General of Tamil Nadu regarding allocation of a place for the burial of Karunanidhi on Marina Beach.

  • Aug 07, 10:42 PM (IST)

    "A great leader has passed away. He not only represented Tamil Nadu, but India as a whole. He fought for federalism and for Tamil people. The people of Tamil Nadu will never forgive state government if it denies burial land which is requested by DMK," said National Conference's Farooq Abdullah.

  • Aug 07, 10:41 PM (IST)

    Rajinikanth on Twitter: Tamil Nadu Government must take all measures for last rites of Karunanidhi to be performed near Anna Memorial. This would be the highest respect we would be paying to him. This is my humble request.

  • Aug 07, 10:40 PM (IST)

    Lawyers representing the DMK have arrived at the residence of Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh, who has agreed to hear the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu government at Marina Beach for Karunanidhi.

  • Aug 07, 10:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 10:19 PM (IST)

    Karunanidhi’s mortal remains have reached his Gopalapuram residence.

  • Aug 07, 10:18 PM (IST)
