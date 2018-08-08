LIVE updates: Karunanidhi dies at 94, HC adjourns burial site plea hearing till 8am

Live now
Aug 08, 2018 01:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
State funeral accorded to Karunanidhi
Karnataka declares one-day mourning tomorrow
DMK to move High Court, seek permission for burial site
Why DMK wants the Marina Beach spot for burial
PM Modi to visit Chennai tomorrow, pay his last respects
Stalin appeals for peace, adhere to discipline
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains to be taken to Gopalapuram residence
DMK cadre attempts self-immolation
Karunanidhi passes away
Tamil Nadu govt puts all official events on hold
Reports of panic buying in Chennai
President, senior politicians have been visiting Karunanidhi
Crowd swells outside Kauvery hospital, cadres seen weeping
Massive police deployment across Chennai
Significant decline in Kalaignar’ condition: Kauvery Hospital
Stalin met TN CM earlier today
Tamil Nadu police personnel asked to report on duty
Karunanidhi’s health declines, maintaining vital organ functions a challenge: Chennai hospital
From the CIT Colony residence, Karunanidhi’s mortal remains will be moved to Rajaji Hall early in the morning for public homage. VVIPs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi are expected to pay their last respects there.
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains are now being moved from his Gopalapuram residence to the CIT Colony in Chennai.
Hearing on DMK’s plea has been adjourned till 8.00 am tomorrow, News18 has reported. The government's counsel is yet to put forth its arguments. The Tamil Nadu government has sought more time to respond.
In an emotional tribute, Stalin writes, "For most of my life I have addressed you as leader. Could I address you as Appa (father) once now?"
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has demanded a Bharat Ratna for Karunanidhi.
DMK's argument:
# No coastal regulations will be flouted if burial space is granted at Marina Beach
# No legal issues are involved
# Area not under coastal regulation zone (CRZ) norms
# Space sought behind Anna memorial does not fall under a CRZ zone
# Additional AG Pandian is representing the state government at the hearing
Rajinikanth returned from Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence without paying his last respects due to unmanageable crowd outside.
Bihar government has announced two-day state mourning.
There were a total of three petitions against the Jayalalithaa Memorial. One of these petitions had been withdrawn already. Now, another existing petition against the Jayalalithaa Memorial has been withdrawn, according to report by Times Now. One of those petitions is still pending.
Madras High Court acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh has started hearing DMK's plea against the Tamil Nadu government’s refusal to allow Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina Beach.
A 2-member bench is hearing the plea at the acting chief justice’s residence.
Rajinikanth has arrived at the Gopalapuram residence to pay his last respects to Karunanidhi.
The state has engaged Supreme Court Senior Counsel CS Vaidyanathan, according to reports.
An ambulance carries the mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi for his residence, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)
Mamata Banerjee has backed the plea seeking burial of Karunanidhi’s mortal remains at Marina Beach, Times Now has reported.
"He is above all. He is a five-term chief minister and a very senior politician. I appeal that he be granted burial space at Marina beach," Banerjee told the news channel.
A 2-member bench, comprising Justices Ramesh and Sundaram, will be hearing the case.
Security has been further strengthened across Chennai as hearing on the Marina Beach burial site is expected to begin anytime.
There is a standoff at the Acting Chief Justice's residence, news reports suggest. Tamil Nadu Attorney General is yet to reach the residence.
Burial on Marina only for sitting CMs, no rationale for giving space to Kalaignar: RSS ideologue
Co-convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch and RSS ideologue in Tamil Nadu, Swaminathan Gurumurthy, told News18 that DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi should not be buried at Marina Beach.
“All the former chief ministers, including Rajaji and Kamraj, have been given burial on the other side near the IIT. It is only sitting Chief Ministers who are buried on the Marina Beach. So technically, former Chief Minister should be on the other side where other former CMs are buried,” said Gurumurthy.
Police have resorted to lathi charge in Gopalapuram, television visuals show.
Chief Minister holds meeting with Advocate General of Tamil Nadu regarding allocation of a place for the burial of Karunanidhi on Marina Beach.
"A great leader has passed away. He not only represented Tamil Nadu, but India as a whole. He fought for federalism and for Tamil people. The people of Tamil Nadu will never forgive state government if it denies burial land which is requested by DMK," said National Conference's Farooq Abdullah.
Rajinikanth on Twitter: Tamil Nadu Government must take all measures for last rites of Karunanidhi to be performed near Anna Memorial. This would be the highest respect we would be paying to him. This is my humble request.
Lawyers representing the DMK have arrived at the residence of Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh, who has agreed to hear the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu government at Marina Beach for Karunanidhi.
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains have reached his Gopalapuram residence.