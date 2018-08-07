LIVE updates: Karunanidhi dies at 94, HC to hear plea seeking nod for burial site

Live now
Aug 07, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
State funeral accorded to Karunanidhi
Karnataka declares one-day mourning tomorrow
DMK to move High Court, seek permission for burial site
Why DMK wants the Marina Beach spot for burial
PM Modi to visit Chennai tomorrow, pay his last respects
Stalin appeals for peace, adhere to discipline
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains to be taken to Gopalapuram residence
DMK cadre attempts self-immolation
Karunanidhi passes away
Tamil Nadu govt puts all official events on hold
Reports of panic buying in Chennai
President, senior politicians have been visiting Karunanidhi
Crowd swells outside Kauvery hospital, cadres seen weeping
Massive police deployment across Chennai
Significant decline in Kalaignar’ condition: Kauvery Hospital
Stalin met TN CM earlier today
Tamil Nadu police personnel asked to report on duty
Karunanidhi’s health declines, maintaining vital organ functions a challenge: Chennai hospital
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains have reached his Gopalapuram residence.
Karunanidhi: Script writer who penned Tamil Nadu's destiny
As a script writer he would have lived a life of obscurity in the shadows of film stars who enjoy cult status in Tamil Nadu.
But sharp-tongued, quick-witted M Karunanidhi had other plans. He outshone many a celebrity, as he presided over the destiny of the Dravidian state along with his tinsel town co-travellers and arch rivals in politics — MG Ramachandran and his protegee J Jayalalithaa — for decades.
That art and politics blended seamlessly in Karunanidhi was manifest from the sobriquets of 'Thalaivar' (The Leader) and 'Kalaignar' (The Artist) he earned from ardent followers.
Government of India has accorded a state funeral to Karunanidhi. Flags will fly half-mast tomorrow in New Delhi and capitals of all states and union territories (UTs) and across the state of Tamil Nadu.
Demand for a burial at Marina Beach grows on social media
DMK cadre and people are demand Karunanidhi’s burial to happen next to the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach. ‘#Marina4Kalaignar’ is now one of the top trends on Twitter. Actor Vishal has also expressed his support for a burial at Marina Beach.
“Kalaignar Ayya definitely deserves a place in Marina Beach for his contribution and being a leader for a Political party for 50 years. I hereby request the Tamil Nadu Government to take all efforts possible to allot space in Marina for Kalaignar Ayya's burial,” Vishal tweeted.
Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh has agreed to hear the case against denial of burial land by Tamil Nadu government at Marina beach by 10:30 pm today, reports suggest.
Karnataka Government has declared one-day of state mourning tomorrow.
JUST IN | A delegation of DMK lawyers is at the residence of Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh, asking for an emergency hearing of a petition demanding burial at Marina Beach.
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains are now being moved to his Gopalapuram residence. Stalin and Kanimozhi are travelling with the convoy.
Stalin appeals for peace, tells cadre to not indulge in unlawful activities
DMK working president MK Stalin: I am thankful to all the staff of Kauvery Hospital for giving the best medical attention to Kalaignar.
Don't let any untoward incident happen in the hospital, Stalin has told party workers.
"There will be people posing as DMK members trying to bring ill-repute to the party in such trying times. If you see anyone indulging in illegal acts, identify them and hand them over to the police," Stalin tells cadre.
He who always addressed the masses as “my brothers, you mean to me more than my life.”
Let us bring glory to our great Kalaignar, he added.
DMK leader A Saravanan has told CNN-News18 that the party is moving the Madras High Court tonight, seeking permission to bury Karunanidhi near the Anna Memorial at Marina Beach.
News18 is reporting of some chaos outside the hospital. People were seen damaging barricades and trying to break the police cordon.
Why DMK wants the Marina Beach spot for burial
Stalwarts of Tamil Nadu politics have been buried at the northern end of Marina Beach. Karunanidhi’s mentor and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, founder of rival All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, all have a memorial to their name there.
Hence, Stalin and other DMK leaders requested Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to allot them the vacant spot next to the Anna Samadhi (Annadurai’s burial site) for Karunanidhi’s memorial. However, the Tamil Nadu government has instead offered two acres of land for his burial at the Gandhi Mandapam, near the Guindy National Park.
The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has tweeted confirming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Chennai tomorrow morning to pay his last respects to Karunanidhi.
Stalin appeals for peace, asks cadre to ensure they don't bring disrepute Karunanidhi’s legacy
In a statement, Karunanidhi's son and DMK working president MK Stalin has asked party cadres to maintain peace and adhere to discipline. He has also asked party cadre at the hospital to disperse.
Stalin has said, "there will be people who will want to cause a bad name to the party using this sad situation. You should identify such anti-social elements, prevent any untoward incidents and hand them over to the police."
Stalin also requested the cadre to ensure they do not bring disrepute Karunanidhi’s legacy and ensure that people do not have to face any hardship.
The mortal remains of Karunanidhi will be kept at his Gopalapuram residence between 8.30 pm tonight and 1 am tomorrow for homage. The remains will then be moved to his CIT colony residence from 1.00 to 3.00 am.
Karunanidhi’s body will be kept at the iconic Rajaji Hall for public homage 4 am onwards, reports suggest.
The body will then be taken to the burial site later in the afternoon tomorrow.
Sources say Tamil Nadu government has alloted a burial site in at the Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy instead of Marina Beach as requested by DMK for the veteran politician of Tamil Nadu.
JUST IN: The Tamil Nadu government denies space for Karunanidhi's burial on the Marina beach, rejecting DMK's request to allow them to lay the DMK patriarch to rest, with his mentor Annadurai, at the iconic beach. (Image: Google Maps)
"It is a very sad news, he was a successful CM. I offer my condolences, I am with his family in this hour of grief. May God give them strength to bear this loss," said former President Pratibha Patil.
Karunanidhi’s mortal remains to be taken to Gopalapuram residence
Karunanidhi's mortal remains will be taken to the Gopalapuram residence and may also be taken to the residence of his wife Rajathi Ammal and daughter Kanimozhi in CIT colony, according to The News Minute. Karunanidhi is survived by his wives Dayalu Ammal and Rajathi Ammal, sons MK Muthu, MK Azhagiri, MK Stalin and MK Tamzhalarasu and daughters Selvi and Kanimozhi.
DMK cadre attempts self-immolation
A 50-year-old DMK cadre attempted self-immolation in Karur after learning about the demise of Karunanidhi, The Hindu has reported. The person, identified as N Saravanan, poured kerosene over his body and tried to set himself on fire but the police thwarted his attempt. He was taken to Karur Town police station.
Just In: MK Stalin urges cadres to keep calm and maintain law and order