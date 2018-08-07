LIVE updates: Karunanidhi dies at 94, HC to hear plea seeking nod for burial site

Karunanidhi: Script writer who penned Tamil Nadu's destiny

As a script writer he would have lived a life of obscurity in the shadows of film stars who enjoy cult status in Tamil Nadu.

But sharp-tongued, quick-witted M Karunanidhi had other plans. He outshone many a celebrity, as he presided over the destiny of the Dravidian state along with his tinsel town co-travellers and arch rivals in politics — MG Ramachandran and his protegee J Jayalalithaa — for decades.

That art and politics blended seamlessly in Karunanidhi was manifest from the sobriquets of 'Thalaivar' (The Leader) and 'Kalaignar' (The Artist) he earned from ardent followers.