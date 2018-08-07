Karunanidhi critical LIVE: Kalaignar health sinks further, vital organ functions deteriorate

Live now
Aug 07, 2018 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Crowd swells outside Kauvery hospital, cadres seen weeping
Massive police deployment across Chennai
Significant decline in Kalaignar’ condition: Kauvery Hospital
Stalin met TN CM earlier today
Tamil Nadu police personnel asked to report on duty
Karunanidhi’s health declines, maintaining vital organ functions a challenge: Chennai hospital
DMK supporters gather near the Kauvery Hospital where DMK President M Karunanidhi in undergoing treatment, in Chennai. Supporters have started thronging the hospital after Karunanidhi's conditions, reportedly, deteriorated today. (Image: PTI)
Commando forces have been deployed at Karunanidhi’s residence. Karunanidhi's daughter MK Selvi was seen entering the Gopalapuram residence, according to The Hindu.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leaving for Chennai shortly, according to reports.
Meanwhile, thousands of DMK cadres have reached outside the hospital in downtown Alwarpet where the hospital is located.
Many people are seen weeping and chanting slogans. A woman supporter was seen fainting and being helped by others who sprinkled water on her face, PTI has reported.
Security has been beefed up at the hospital and the Karunanidhi’s residence in Gopalapuram.
Over 1,200 armed reserve policemen are on standby. Around 400 personnel have been deployed around the hospital, according to The Hindu. Media reports suggest that a large police contingent has been deployed at the Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, Chennai.
Significant decline in Kalaignar’ condition: Kauvery Hospital
“There has been significant decline in the clinical condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi over the last few hours. Despite maximum medical support, his vital organ functions continue to deteriorate,” the hospital has said in a fresh medical bulletin.
"His condition is extremely crictical and unstable," the bulletin added.
DMK working president and Karunanidhi’s son MK Stalin met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai. It remains unclear as to what they discussed. Kanimozhi and Alagiri, senior party leaders TR Baalu, Murasoli Selvam and I Periasamy were also present in the meeting.
All Tamil Nadu police personnel have been asked to report on duty, various media reports suggest.
Karunanidhi’s health declines, maintaining vital organ functions a challenge: Hospital
On Monday, Kauvery Hospital, where former chief minister M Karunanidhi is currently admitted, had said in a medical bulletin that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch’s condition has "declined".
“There has been a decline in the medical condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK president and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Maintaining his vital organ functions continues to remain a challenge considering his age-related ailments,” the statement released to the press said.
“He is on continuous monitoring and being treated with active medical support. His response to the medical interventions over the next 24 hours will determine his prognosis,” the press release added.
Read the full story here.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi is critical at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.
A fresh medical bulletin is expected to be released by the hospital any time.