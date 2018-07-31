Karuna to have extended stay in hospital; Rahul meets him

DMK president M Karunanidhi will require an extended period of hospitalisation due to "decline" in his general health though his vital parameters have normalised, the city hospital where he is admitted since Saturday said today.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, met the 94- year-old leader at the Kauvery Hospital.

"Although there has been resolution of the condition which led to his hospital admission, an extended period of hospitalisaiton will be necessary due to age related overall decline in his general health, altered liver function and haematological parameters," hospital's Executive Director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in a press release.

Recalling that the former chief minister was admitted with a drop in blood pressure on July 28, he said Karunanidhi was later "resuscitated and stabilised" in the ICU and managed by a team of doctors and nurses.

There was a setback in his clinical condition on July 29 due to difficulty in breathing, but the DMK leader "responded well to medical management and his vital signs have gradually normalised", he said.

Selvaraj said Karunanidhi continues to maintain his vital signs with active medical support.

Karunanidhi is in the intensive care unit of the hospital for the fourth day today.

Gandhi, who visited Karunanidhi in the ICU, said the ailing leader was stable.

"I met him, he is fine, stable. I am quite happy to see that he is doing well. He is a very tough person like the people of Tamil Nadu. He has the spirit of Tamil Nadu in him," he told reporters after visiting Karunanidhi.

After spending about 15 minutes at the hospital, the Congress president said his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi had sent her best wishes and regards to Karunanidhi and his family.

The Congress party has a long-standing relationship with DMK chief Karunanidhi, he said.

Gandhi was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress chief Su Thirunavukkarasar and party leader Mukul Wasnik.

The Congress president, who landed at the airport here from New Delhi in the afternoon, headed straight for the Kauvery Hospital in downtown Alwarpet amid tight security.

He was received by DMK working president M K Stalin and other senior leaders at the hospital. Meanwhile, DMK released a photograph of Rahul Gandhi standing near Karunanidhi in the ICU with party working chief M K Stalin seen whispering something into the ear of his father.

DMK cadres continued to stay put outside the hospital premises despite a sudden downpour in the afternoon.