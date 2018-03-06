Karti Chidambaram produced in court, CBI seeks 9 day custodial interrogation

The CBI today produced Karti Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media corruption case, before a Delhi court and sought his custody for nine more days.

Special Judge Sunil Rana said the court will hear the matter at 2 pm today as Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, who had appeared before it on the last hearing, was not available for arguments on behalf of the CBI.

The probe agency today submitted before the court certain documents in a sealed cover related to the probe in the case over the last six days.

The court allowed Karti Chidambaram to meet his father, Congress leader P Chidambaram, and mother Nalini Chidambram for 10 minutes.

During his five days of custody, Karti Chidambaram was taken to Mumbai where he was confronted by Indrani Mukerjea at the Byculla prison in connection with the case.

The court on March had allowed custodial interrogation of Karti Chidambaram by the CBI for five days, saying there was need to unearth the larger conspiracy in the INX Media case and his presence would serve an important purpose.