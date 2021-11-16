Kartarpur corridor likely to be reopened ahead of Gurpurab

File image: Reuters

The Centre is reportedly mulling reopening the Kartarpur corridor days after BJP leaders from Punjab met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the same. The government may place certain restrictions amid COVID-19.

Discussions are underway between the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Express has reported.

The Centre may make vaccination, RT-PCR test mandatory as part of COVID-19 protocol, the report said.

On November 14, a delegation of 11 BJP leaders from Punjab, met Modi at his official residence and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur corridor before Gurpurab.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of ’Guru Nanak Dev’, will be celebrated on November 19 this year.

Earlier this month, Pakistan had also urged India to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor from its side and allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy site.

India "is yet to open the corridor from its side and allow pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib, said Pakistan's Foreign Office.

"We look forward to hosting devotees from India and around the world for the upcoming Guru Nanak Dev's Birthday celebrations from 17-26 November," it said.

"Pakistan expects that India in the spirit of cooperation would allow pilgrims to travel through the corridor to visit Kartarpur Sahib," it added.

Opened in November 2019, the corridor has been shut since March 2020 when India imposed a stringent nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The 4km-long Kartarpur Corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev lived and died at this gurdwara at the start of the 16th century.