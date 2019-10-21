App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2019 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kartarpur Corridor: India agrees to sign agreement with Pakistan on October 23

The corridor is expected to be thrown open to pilgrims in November to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has agreed to sign an agreement on Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor with Pakistan on October 23, news agency ANI has reported.

According to the report, the government on October 21 conveyed that it would be ready to sign the agreement in view of the long-pending demand of pilgrims to have visa-free access to the shrine and in the interest of operationalisation of Kartarpur Corridor before November 12.

In November 2018, India and Pakistan had agreed to set up the border-crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

While agreeing to sign the agreement, the Government of Pakistan has again urged to reconsider its insistence to levy service fee of $20 on pilgrims, said ANI.

The neighboring nation has insisted to charge $20 from each pilgrim and the timing of the pilgrimage every day (first entry and last exit time).

India had asked Pakistan to reconsider the decision on charging $20 per pilgrim, allow 10,000 pilgrims on special occasions and an Indian protocol officer to accompany the delegation that visits Kartarpur every day. Pakistan is yet to respond to India's requests, an official privy to the development told news agency PTI.

First Published on Oct 21, 2019 04:48 pm

