Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karol Bagh roads can't be used to park for sale vehicles of dealerships: HC

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said that parking of car and two-wheelers on public roads by auto dealerships indicated lack of concern for the public at large and was in violation of its earlier orders prohibiting such activity, which could attract contempt proceedings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court today said that public roads at Karol Bagh here cannot be used as private parking space by car and two-wheeler dealers and directed the traffic police and the municipal corporation of the area to take strict action against violators.

"Public roads cannot be turned into private parking by auto dealerships. Any such conduct would be opposed to public interest and against our orders," the bench said and added that such activity could invite contempt of court action.

The court gave "one last chance" to the dealers to stop such activity.

It directed the traffic police to issue public notices setting out the violations and those who were parking the vehicles meant for sale on public roads at Karol Bagh.

"The North Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Traffic Police are to take strict action against the violators," the bench said.

The court also directed that loading and unloading of goods meant for commercial establishments in the Karol Bagh market be carried out outside business hours so that general public is not inconvenienced and there is less congestion on the roads there.

The bench said this would be possible as commercial vehicles can enter the city between 9.00 PM to 7.00 AM and 11.00 AM to 5.00 PM.

With the directions, the court listed the matter for further hearing on September 13.

The court had earlier asked the authorities why fancy car showrooms and other commercial establishments were allowed in residential areas even though they lead to insufficient parking space.

The observation by the bench had come during hearing of an application moved by some traders associations of Karol Bagh claiming traffic congestion in the area due to excessive parking on the roads.

The associations have alleged that due to lack of action on the part of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to ensure the sites earmarked for parking were used for that purpose, vehicles were being parked on the colony roads occupying double and triple lanes.

The application was moved by a resident of the colony claiming that due to excessive parking on the roads in Karol Bagh, only a single lane was left for traffic movement.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 09:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

