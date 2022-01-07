MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Karnataka's Omicron tally at 333 with 107 fresh cases

"107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333," Sudhakar tweeted

PTI
January 07, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
A man receives a nasal swab test at a new popup COVID-19 testing site in Times Square subway station as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 27. (Image: Reuters)

A man receives a nasal swab test at a new popup COVID-19 testing site in Times Square subway station as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 27. (Image: Reuters)

Karnataka on Friday reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus taking the total count to 333 in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

"107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333," Sudhakar tweeted

Health officials said the infected persons have been isolated. It is not known whether the infected persons were symptomatic or asymptomatic.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka #Omicron
first published: Jan 7, 2022 02:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.