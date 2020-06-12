Karnataka withdraws notification allowing extension of working hours in factories

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its order allowing factories to extend working hours for workers.

"Having examined the provisions further, the Government of Karnataka now intends to withdraw the said notification," the state government said in a fresh notification dated June 11.

There were technical issues and the order was questioned in High Court, sources said.

According to the Karnataka Employers' Association, a petition was filed in the High Court challenging the May 22 notification as "illegal, arbitrary and in violation" of Section 5 of the Factories Act which permits exemption from any of the provisions of the Factories Act only in case of 'Public Emergencies'.

The Karnataka government had on May 22 issued a notification exempting factories in the state from provisions of weekly hours and daily hours under the Factories Act, 1948. Under the Act, factories could ask employees to work for only 48 hours.

The order allowed daily work hours to be increased to 10 and weekly work hours to 60. The order was to be effective until August 21, 2020.

Under the Factory Act, overtime wages are twice the 'ordinary rate' of wages, which includes the basic wages plus allowances.