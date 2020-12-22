Class 10, 12 board exams won't be conducted in March 2021, says Karnataka education minister

Classes for 10 & 12th standards will begin from January 1,2021 in Karnataka.



Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on December 22 announced that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams (SSLC) and Pre-University exams (PUC) will not be held in March 2021.

The Class 10 and 12 board exams in Karnataka are being postponed “due to shortage of time”. The timetable for both board exams will be finalised next week after holding a discussion with education department officials, and school and teacher associations.

The minister also said the syllabus for the current academic year will be reduced based on the number of academic days available. "This will also be finalised along with the exam timetable," he added.

“The Department of Education is making all the preparations for the reopening of schools and colleges, ensuring that the process is safe and sound,” the minister pointed out.

