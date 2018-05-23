Karnataka unites Opposition, but road to 2019 Lok Sabha polls may remain bumpy

Ramakrishna Upadhya

The swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka was a spectacular show of a ‘united’ Opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the contradictions it presented could not be ignored.

At the function held on the grand steps of the majestic Vidhana Soudha, the bonhomie displayed by several leaders of India’s political landscape was unmissable, but many of them are ‘sworn enemies’ in their respective states. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Ajit Singh, Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Laloo Prasad and Arvind Kejriwal were present at the Karnataka Secretariat for the oath-taking ceremony.

According to one estimate, they together represented over 40 percent of the votes secured in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections as against 31 percent for the BJP, which still managed to win 282 seats. The big question is whether they can make enough sacrifices to put up a common candidate against the BJP and take it head on in every state.

In Uttar Pradesh, for instance, can the BSP, SP, RLD and the Congress work out a pre-poll alliance and share among themselves the 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake? Given its recent record in UP, is Congress ready to play an insignificant role and be happy with less than 10 seats they may be offered?

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will TDP and TRS offer any seats at all to the Congress? Incidentally, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao came to Bengaluru, but did not attend the swearing-in ceremony, because, reportedly he did not want to be seen in the company of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Is it ever possible for Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechury, representing two bitterest enemies in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) to arrive at an electoral understanding?

In Maharashtra, the second-largest state with 48 Lok Sabha seats, the fight between NCP and the Congress helped the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to lap up 41 seats in 2014. In the next election, will Rahul Gandhi bow before Sharad Pawar and offer him the maximum number of seats to recapture Maharashtra, especially since the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is currently on the rocks?

After the latest honeymoon in Karnataka between the Congress and the JD(S), can the Congress afford to give at least 10 seats out of 28 to the alliance partner, which will be its minimum demand?

Though the swearing-in had an impressive array of Opposition leaders on stage, they have more to think about — how to turn this ‘dream’ into reality.

Drumming up a majority

Just as an hour-long thunderstorm threatened to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar — the man who held the Congress flock together in the face poaching attempts by the BJP — upped the ante in the morning, demanding that he should also be sworn-in as Deputy CM for all the “sacrifices” he had made for the party. On arriving in Bengaluru, Sonia Gandhi reportedly pacified him with an assurance that his contributions will be recognised.

The Lingayat and the Muslim legislators are also demanding that a Deputy Chief Minister post should be given to them.

Kumaraswamy will take the oath of confidence on Friday and is expected to sail through as the alliance has 118 members, including three independents, against the required number of 111 as of now. Elections in Rajarajeshwari Nagar which was deferred to May 29 due to discovery of around 10,000 voter IDs in a flat, and in Jayanagar, which was countermanded due the death of BJP candidate, will make the majority figure in the assembly 113.

Kumaraswamy may have to accommodate the lone BSP legislator N Mahesh in the Cabinet as also the two independents, whose support is crucial for the survival of the ministry. He has to accommodate them from the JD(S) quota of 11 Cabinet berths as Congress has refused to sacrifice any of its 21 berths.

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda, facing internal pressures from his family, will have to ensure two or three important portfolios to his elder son HD Revanna, who missed out on becoming CM for the second time.

There is also the question of who from the family will contest from Ramanagara, the seat to be vacated by Kumaraswamy as he has won from two places. He wants to put up his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy, but Revanna and his wife Bhavani will strongly pitch for their son Prajwal, who is keen to make his political debut.

Kumaraswamy will have to reckon the presence of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is being projected as chairman of the coordination committee, which has to be consulted before taking all major decisions. There is no love lost between the two as it was Kumaraswamy who had blown the ‘Rs 40 lakh Hublot watch issue’ and embarrassed Siddaramaiah in the run up to the elections.

Therefore, the grand alliance at the national level, which the coming of JD(S)-Congress government seemed to suggest, will face a bumpy road before it becomes a reality.