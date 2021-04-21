Karnataka: Truck with beer overturns, crowd of locals brazenly violate COVID-19 norms to 'grab' bottles

Locals pounced on the truck (Image: Twitter/@rakeshprakash1)

In a brazen violation of COVID-19 norms, a huge crowd of locals was seen jumping on an overturned truck carrying beer in Karnataka. The incident was reported from Chikmagalur on April 20.

The video shared be media outlets showed several locals jumping together on the overturned vehicle to allegedly grab the liquor battles. The clip also showed a police personnel using his baton in bid to keep the crowd away.



A truck carrying beer bottles turned turtle in #Chikkamagaluru, #Karnataka. Need I say what happened after the incident?

This even after the state continues to register an alarming rise in the number of cases. #COVIDIOTS #COVID19India #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/2uo45g5M2e — Neha Bhan (@neha_journo) April 21, 2021

The truck which overturned was carrying beer from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, local media reports said.

The footage has drawn criticism, as it comes at a time when a nationwide appeal has been issued to maintain social distancing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the country on April 20, reiterated the need to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour "to prevent a complete lockdown".

In Karnataka - where the fresh incident of norms violation has emerged - the number of coronavirus infections have been rising at an alarming pace. The state reported 21,794 new cases - the highest in single day so far - in the last update issued on April 20.

The BS Yediyurappa-led government has imposed night curfew along with a weekend lockdown to curb the pace of virus transmission.