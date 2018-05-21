App
May 21, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka to have nine by-elections in the coming months

In the next few months, nine bypolls will be conducted in the state since candidates from the state legislative council and Members of Parliament have won assembly seats.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After weeks of political tension in the state, Karnataka assembly elections ended with Congress-JD(S) forming the government. The drama, however, is not over.

In the next few months, nine bypolls will be conducted in the state since candidates from the state legislative council and Members of Parliament have won assembly seats, Times of India reported.

The chief minister designate HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) is also on this list, who resigned from Ramanagara and retained Channapatna. By-elections will be necessary for two winners from JD(S), two from Congress and five from BJP.

BJP will have to replace its senior leader KS Eshwarappa, leader of the opposition in the house. Eswarappa resigned from his MLC post and won Shivamogga City assembly elections. V Somanna and Basavaraj Patil Yatnal are other leaders from BJP.

Yatnal was elected as an Independent from the local bodies of Vijaypura and Bagalkot. His candidature will be replaced in the panchayat elections. Shimoga and Ballari are crucial for BJP since the former was represented by BS Yeddyurappa and the latter by B Sreeramulu.

The JD(S) has fielded its Mandya MP CS Puttaraju from Melukote and Kumaraswamy, who won both Ramanagara and Channapatna seats. Congress’ numbers are not strong in either of the houses. Two of its MLCs Byrathi S Suresh and Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalgi won in the 2018 elections.

tags #elections #India #Karnataka Polls 2018 #Politics

