Karnataka to have 60 labs for COVID-19 by end of May

The existing labs have a capacity to test about 5,000 samples a day, he said. "We have boosted our COVID10 testing capabilities. Gadag, Vijayapura & Tumakuru get their own COVID-19 testing labs. From just 2 in Feb, we now have 26 labs & capable of testing 5,000 per day. We will have 60 labs by end of May," Sudhakar tweeted.
Seeking to ramp up its testing capacity for COVID-19, the Karnataka government propose to increase the number of labs in the state to 60 by this month end as against existing 26, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.
The existing labs have a capacity to test about 5,000 samples a day, he said. "We have boosted our COVID10 testing capabilities. Gadag, Vijayapura & Tumakuru get their own COVID-19 testing labs. From just 2 in Feb, we now have 26 labs & capable of testing 5,000 per day. We will have 60 labs by end of May," Sudhakar tweeted.
As per health department data as of Thursday evening, a total of 60,156 samples have been tested in the state so far and 57,548 of them reported negative.
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365