App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 06, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka Swearing In LIVE: Congress' DK Shivakumar takes oath as minister in the cabinet

This blog will track live updates from the Karnataka cabinet formation and swearing-in of the cabinet ministers in the Karnataka coalition government.

highlights

  • Jun 06, 02:47 PM (IST)
  • Jun 06, 02:46 PM (IST)

    JD(S) will get finance and excise ministry, Congress will take home

    The arrangement between the coalition partners is such that Congress will be in charge of 22 ministries, including Home, Irrigation, Bangalore City Development, Industry and Sugar Industry, Health, Revenue, Urban Development, Rural Development, Agriculture, Law and Parliamentary Affairs and IT/BT, among others.

    The JD(S), PTI reported, will be allocated Finance, Excise, Information, Intelligence, Public Works Department, Power, Cooperation, Tourism, Education and Transport.

  • Jun 06, 02:39 PM (IST)

    JD(S) and Congress expected to split ministries in ratio of 2:1

    The Janata Dal (S) and the Congress have decided to distribute the 34 ministries in the ratio of 2:1. The Congress party will bag 22 ministries and the JD(S) 12, including the chief minister’s post.

    N Mahesh of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Shankar of the Karnataka Praja Janata Paksha are to made ministers in the expansion, reported Hindustan Times

  • Jun 06, 02:23 PM (IST)

    Good afternoon, readers! This blog will track live updates from the Karnataka cabinet formation and swearing-in of the cabinet ministers in the Karnataka coalition government. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.