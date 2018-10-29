App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka seeks immediate aid of Rs 2434 cr for affected farmers

Highlighting the grim situation, Karnataka Revenue Minister R V Deshpande said about 80 percent of the state, comprising 145 taluk, were either affected by drought or flood.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

In the face of severe drought and crop loss due to floods in large parts of the state, the Karnataka government sought immediate release of Rs 2,434 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for affected farmers.

A month after chief minister H D Kumaraswamy approached the centre seeking financial aid, Karnataka Revenue Minister R V Deshpande wrote to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh.

Highlighting the grim situation, Deshpande said about 80 percent of the state, comprising 145 taluk, were either affected by drought or flood.

These natural disaster have badly impacted the state's economy with a cumulative loss of more than Rs.20,000 crore, Deshpande said.

"I request you to kindly consider and expeditiously release the requested financial assistance of Rs.2434 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to provide timely relief for aggrieved farmers," the minister said.

Deshpande also said the state economy was having financial implications of the crop loan waiver of more than Rs 48,000 to assist the small and marginal farmers facing frequent drought.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 10:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.