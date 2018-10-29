Karnataka seeks immediate aid of Rs 2434 cr for affected farmers

In the face of severe drought and crop loss due to floods in large parts of the state, the Karnataka government sought immediate release of Rs 2,434 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund for affected farmers.

A month after chief minister H D Kumaraswamy approached the centre seeking financial aid, Karnataka Revenue Minister R V Deshpande wrote to the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh.

Highlighting the grim situation, Deshpande said about 80 percent of the state, comprising 145 taluk, were either affected by drought or flood.

These natural disaster have badly impacted the state's economy with a cumulative loss of more than Rs.20,000 crore, Deshpande said.

"I request you to kindly consider and expeditiously release the requested financial assistance of Rs.2434 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to provide timely relief for aggrieved farmers," the minister said.

Deshpande also said the state economy was having financial implications of the crop loan waiver of more than Rs 48,000 to assist the small and marginal farmers facing frequent drought.