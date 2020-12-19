Karnataka schools to reopen on January 1 for class 10 and 12 students

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar announced on December 19 that classes for standard 10 and 12 will start from January 1. However, class 10 and 12 students will have to get written permission from their parents to join their respective schools.



Classes for standard 10th & 12th to start from January 1, however, students will have to get written permission from their parents. Vidyagama programme for Classes 6 to 9 to begin from 1st January: Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar pic.twitter.com/su7PIsIGQW

— ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the Vidyagama programme for classes six to nine is also set to begin from January 1, the Karnataka Education Minister announced.

As per the recommendations of the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee (K-TAC) regular classes for standards nine and 11 will begin from January 15.

Notably, schools that are set to reopen after the months-long hiatus will have to comply with all the SOPs issued by the BJP government in Karnataka to curb the spread of the virus that has affected one crore Indians already.

Schools had been shut in Karnataka for months due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. They are finally being reopened as the number of COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the state is now on the decline.

There are currently 15,380 active coronavirus cases in Karnataka. The state's total COVID-19 tally is over 9 lakh including 11,989 deaths and more than 8 lakh recoveries.