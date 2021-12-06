Karnataka school sees 90 students, 11 staff members test positive for Covid-19

Representative image.

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant, a school in Karnataka on December 6 recorded total of 101 cases of Covid-19 patients, news agency ANI reported.

At least 11 people from the staff have tested positive, apart from 90 students.

"Samples will be sent for genome sequencing," ANI reported Dr Umesh, District Health Officer, Chikkamagalur, as saying.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the government will not backtrack from stopping exams and schools if situation arises.

He, however, maintained that the experts were of the opinion that there was no problem in holding regular off-line classes, reported news agency PTI.

"We will not backtrack if a need arises to stop exams and schools. However, in the present situation, all the experts are of the opinion that there is no problem,” Nagesh told reporters.

The minister said that the government was closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation on an hourly basis, and will make alternative arrangements with a view to avoid any problem.