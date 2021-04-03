Karnataka reports 4,373 fresh COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

(File picture)

Karnataka logged 4,373 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 related fatalities, taking the total caseload to 10.10 lakh and the toll to 12,610, the Health department said on Saturday.

The day also saw 1,959 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 4,373 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 3,002 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cumulatively 10,10,602 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,610 deaths and 9,61,359 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 36,614 active cases, 36,287 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 327 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru each accounted for six deaths, Hassan 3, Mandya 2, and one each from Kalaburagi and Tumakuru.

Bengaluru Urban also topped the list of districts from where new cases were reported with 3,002 infections, Bidar had 172, Mysuru 171, Tumakuru 167, Kalaburagi 151, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,44,244, followed by Mysuru 56,264 and Ballari 39,913. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,13,058, followed by Mysuru 54,331 and Ballari 38,969.

A total of over 2,17,69,721 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,23,830 were on Saturday alone.