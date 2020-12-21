Karnataka reported 188 child marriages in just 10 months this year

Representative Image (REUTERS)

As many as 188 child marriages took place in Karnataka between February and November 2020, including forced marriages in both urban and rural areas.

During the same 10-month period 2,074 child marriages were prevented in Karnataka, data released by the state Department of Women and Child Development has revealed.

In the year 2020, Karnataka police filed 108 FIRs related to child marriages, which increased by 15 percent during the coronavirus lockdown period. This happened because of rampant job losses due to the pandemic, the closure of schools, and financial hardships triggering anxiety about future, reported India Today.

Most of the child marriage cases were reported from four districts of Karnataka -- Hassan with 26 FIRs, followed by Mandya with 25, Mysuru with 24, and Belagavi with 19. Only in the Udupi district, no child marriages were reported.

In the district of Ballari, 218 child marriages were prevented, while 177 were stopped in Mysuru and 131 in Belagavi.

Ambika, a women’s right activist, has said that child marriages have been reported in the urban centres of the state also, including from a cosmopolitan city like Bengaluru. She said several parents still believe that their daughters should be married off by 18 – which, however, is the minimum age of consent as per the Indian Penal Code.