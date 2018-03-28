App
Mar 28, 2018 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Karnataka PUC Results 2018: Karnataka Board may declare PUC II Result 2018 on April 30

The 2nd PUC 2018 Result can be checked on Karnataka Board website karresults.nic.in and examresults.net website.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Department of Pre-University Examination, Karnataka may declare the Karnataka PUC II Results 2018 on April 30, sources from examination results portal examresults.net have said. The 2nd PUC 2018 Result can be checked on Karnataka Board website karresults.nic.in and examresults.net website.

The Pre-University Certification Examination 2018 Results or 2nd PUC 2018 exam was held between March 1 to March 17, 2018. About 6.9 students are said to have appeared for the PUC II exams this year.

Here is how you can check your results:

> Visit the Karnataka Board website karresults.nic.in/ or  result website examresults.net/karnataka

> Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on Submit

> Download the results for your future reference

As per information provided by examresults, the evaluation of answer sheets for the PUC II exam has started on March 17. Number of examiners is said to have been around 23,980.

 

#Current Affairs #India

