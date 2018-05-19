Karnataka Polls 2018: Will united Opposition against BJP be the reality of 2019?

A lot has transpired during the Karnataka elections and results, and much more has happened as a consequence of it. Majorly, this election has cemented the opposition solidarity against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Going ahead, the political scenario seems more like BJP versus all other major/regional parties of India.

BS Yeddyurappa quit as the CM of Karnataka on Saturday, after failing to prove majority in the House as per Supreme Court’s order. All opposition leaders of the country, including Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Chandrababu Naidu and Sharad Yadav, rejoiced the BJP’s failure.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also said at a press conference that the national party is open to working with the opposition to defeat BJP.

When the BJP was invited to form the government after winning only 104 seats, and the Congress and JD(S) were denied a chance to form a coalition, it started a wave. The non-ally parties have all decided to come together against the BJP and are against the party for the way way it handled the Karnataka election verdict.

Since BJP had already formed coalitions in other states like Goa, Meghalaya and Manipur, it was seen as unfair and unconstitutional that Yeddyurappa was elected as the Chief Minister by the governor.

All the opposition parties in these states came together to stake claim to the government of the assembly where they were the single largest party, but did not achieve majority.

The Congress approached the Supreme Court with a plea to quash Yeddyurappa's claim to chief minister's post. After an emergency hearing in the middle of the night, SC cut short the time to prove majority and the BJP had to prove numbers.

Mayawati of BSP has been urging all opposition parties to make a strong united front against BJP in the next elections. Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh cut ties with NDA earlier this year. Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee visited New Delhi and met a bunch of opposition leaders to convince them to come to a common platform — a third front — to take on the BJP.

After these elections, even more, parties have stated that they do not believe in the BJP philosophy, and its ‘unconstitutional’ ways.