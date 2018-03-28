Karnataka Polls 2018: Reminiscent of Anil Kapoor's Nayak-like gesture, Amit Shah collects grain from farmers

In the run up to the Karnataka polls, BJP President Amit Shah has initiated a new way of wooing the agrarian community. Mushti Dhanya Sangrah Abhiyana is a door-to-door campaign, started in city in the southern state on Tuesday, in which BJP workers will workers will collect a handful of grains from farmers, while assuring them of policy decisions that will ensure their welfare, in return.



Joined the statewide door to door campaign "Mushti Dhanya Sangrah Abhiyana" and collect a handful of grains from farmers in Doddabathi village, Davanagere (Karnataka). pic.twitter.com/plkDJivdxS

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2018

Addressing a gathering after the exercise in Doddabathi village of Davanagere, Shah said: "The rice collected from farmers by our workers will go to our blood. It will become a form of debt which should be repaid in form of support to farmer families to end their suicides."

The gesture of farmers giving grain to Shah recalled a scene of 2001 release Nayak. The Anil Kapoor starrer showed farmers giving grain to the state chief as a symbol of respect for working to improve their lives by bringing in productive policies and implementing it that results positively.

Amit Shah was on two-day tour of the poll-bound state, in which he addressed farmers.

He also visited mutts associated with the Lingayat and Dalit communities. The visit of Shah came after the Siddaramaiah government's decision to accord minority religion status to Lingayats, who have mostly welcomed the move. Shah's visits to their holy places and meeting gurus was seen as part of his efforts to ensure that the Lingayat community, the largest in the state, continues to back the BJP.

However, asked about his meeting with Lingayat seers during the vist, Shah said there was no political motive behind it and it was done out of respect for them.

(With inputs from PTI)