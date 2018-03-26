Karnataka Polls 2018: New State flag and its implications

As political campaigning is heating up in Karnataka, the ruling state government's recent move to launch a state flag to assert Kannada identity is widely being taken as CM Siddaramaiah's election tactic to compete with the Saffron party.

Siddaramaiah re-introduced the Kannada pride debate as one of the main poll agendas in the run-up to the 2018 assembly elections. The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is making attempts to return to power in Karnataka.

The BJP has been eyeing the swing state, Karnataka, after hoisting the saffron flag in three north eastern states — Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura — earlier this year. The party succeeded to form a government in Tripura and formed coalition governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Siddaramaiah triggered regional sentiments by unveiling the state flag — Nada Dwaja in Kannada — that has yellow, white and red straps with a state emblem “Ganda Bherunda”, a two-headed mythical bird in the middle.

“There was always a debate that the state needed a separate flag. All Kannadigas aspired for this as well. The state government did not join in this debate, but also took a historic decision to get a state flag,” Siddaramaiah said after he unveiled the flag.

Considering the flag bears a cultural significance among the people of the state, the chief minister's historic move brought back the memories of all pro-Kannada movements and rallies across the state that was accompanied by the state's unofficial yellow and red flag created by Kannada writer and activist Ma Ramamurthy.

The state is also know to have “Naada Geethe” (state anthem), a famous composition by Kuppalli Venkatappa Puttappa (better known by his pen name, Kuvempu), which is accorded the same respect and status as the national anthem.

The new flag is an attempt to counter the Saffron party, which has not been quite favourable towards such a move. In 2009, BJP’s chief minister BS Yeddyurappa rejected a demand to make the hoisting of Kannada flag compulsory on every Rajyotsava Day (state formation day) on November 1, the state's foundation day.

The BJP has dubbed the move as an effort that goes against national sentiments and also a diversionary tactic by Siddaramaiah, who has been focusing on regional sentiments.

Siddaramaiah has been strengthening his Kannada identity tactic in the past few months with steps such as opposing the centre from imposing Hindi by removing sign boards on the metro.

The ruling government also granted a religious minority status to the Lingayat community, including both of its sub-sects, Lingayats and Veershaiva Lingayats.

Lingayats make up about 17-20 percent of the state's population, according to media reports.

The Opposition has criticised the Congress' move over the timing, two-months prior to the state assembly elections.

Such hyper-local campaign by the ruling Karnataka government may pose a tough challenge for the BJP’s election campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, among others.